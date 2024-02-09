More women detail Jonathan Majors’ history of assault in new report; will he ever redeem himself?

One of the biggest stories in pop culture of 2023 was the fall of Jonathan Majors. After a strong rise that saw him star in The Last Black Man in San Francisco (one of the best films of 2019) and a collab with Spike Lee, he went on to have just about the most impressive start to a year that we can remember: leading Sundance sensation Magazine Dreams, landing the post-Thanos Marvel threat of Kang and stepping into the ring for Creed III. Before the year ended, Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment, with projects being yanked and his career in Hollywood in serious question.

While Jonathan Majors would say he was “shocked” at the verdict, many weren’t, particularly the numerous women who have come forward declaring that the actor had a history with violent behavior. In a recent piece in The New York Times, the women who spoke up – some of whom chose to remain anonymous – said that Jonathan Majors would make them feel “loved” at one moment and “erased” not long after. In one instance, one of the women – former girlfriend Emma Duncan – said that Majors had “threatened to strangle and kill her” during an argument. According to statements obtained by the newspaper, Duncan approached him about his communications with another woman, resulting in Majors assaulting her and telling her, “I’m going to make sure you can’t have children.” Regarding some of his actions, Majors’ attorney said, “Looking back, he is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior.”

But Jonathan Majors’ alleged tormenting wasn’t exclusive to hotels and taxis. Nine people have since come forward about the actor’s inappropriate and unprofessional behavior on the set of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, saying he treated women differently than men. According to accounts, he once cornered an AD to tell her she didn’t belong on the team, while he made derogatory remarks about another’s looks.

Such statements are difficult to read considering their content and details. But they do fit with other allegations made that Jonathan Majors’ behavior towards women wasn’t uncommon to see even as far back as college. They, too, will no doubt continue to cast a negative light on Jonathan Majors, who has not only been ousted from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also from playing Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas, which would have documented the Chicago Bulls star’s infamous trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals.

Jonathan Majors will officially be sentenced in April.Do you think Jonathan Majors will ever lead another project? Where could his career have gone? Give us your thoughts.