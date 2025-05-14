Morris, the gator from 1980’s Alligator (and Happy Gilmore) dies

Morris, the famed reptile who crept through the Chicago sewers in 1980’s Alligator and took Chubbs’ hand (and fell victim to Adam Sandler) in Happy Gilmore, has passed away. While the exact age isn’t known, it’s estimated that Morris was anywhere ever seen 80 and 100.

The news of Morris the alligator’s passing was shared by Colorado Gator Farm, the group who took care of the gator following his retirement from movies. In a Facebook post, they wrote, “Colorado Gators is sad to report the passing away of our oldest alligator, Morris. Morris was known for his work in many movies and TV shows from 1975 to 2006, when he retired to live out his days at Colorado Gators. His exact age was unknown, but he was 9 feet long in 1975 and by his growth rate and tooth loss, we can estimate his age at over 80 years. While we knew this was inevitable, we are very saddened by his passing to old age. RIP Morris.” The farm also stated that they would have Morris taxidermied with the purpose of ensuring the alligator continues to scare kids for generations, adding, “It’s what he would have wanted.”

Considering alligators who live in captivity have a life span that some sources peg around 70 years, Morris no doubt lived a lengthy amount of time. That he did so following a ~50-year-career in movies is also quite impressive.

Other notable film credits for Morris include the 1991 DTV sequel to Alligator, Dr. Dolittle 2, Eraser, and Interview with the Vampire. During his run in the industry, Morris was part of Brocketts Film Fauna, which supplies animals to film and TV productions.

While he had so many credits, it will always be Alligator and Happy Gilmore that Morris will best be remembered for. A terror on the screen whether played for fears or laughs, Morris left his mark, proving to be one of the most vicious reptiles in movie history while also lending to Happy Gilmore’s most memorable scenes. His death is preceded by Carl Weathers just last year and Abraham Lincoln in 1865.