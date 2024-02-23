Destin Daniel Cretton to direct and write a live-action Naruto movie based on the manga classic

Let’s hope Destin Daniel Cretton is keeping up with his cardio routine because he’s about to Naruto run into a live-action adaptation based on the mega-popular manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. Lionsgate announced today that Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, American Born Chinese) would direct and write a Naruto film for the studio. Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, made the announcement today.
“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” stated filmmaker Cretton. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring NARUTO to the big screen.”
