Destin Daniel Cretton to direct and write a live-action Naruto movie based on the manga classic

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is directing and writing a live-action Naruto movie!

Let’s hope Destin Daniel Cretton is keeping up with his cardio routine because he’s about to Naruto run into a live-action adaptation based on the mega-popular manga series by Masashi Kishimoto. Lionsgate announced today that Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsAmerican Born Chinese) would direct and write a Naruto film for the studio. Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, made the announcement today.

“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” stated filmmaker Cretton. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring NARUTO to the big screen.”

More details to come…

Source: Lionsgate
