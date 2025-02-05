Neil Patrick Harris and more join the summer camp festivities for the new Bella Ramsey film Sunny Dancer

Bella Ramsey is set to star in the coming-of-age film Sunny Dancer. The movie follows Ivy, a teenager in remission from cancer. Her spitfire mum and well-intentioned dad insist she attends Children Run Free Camp, a summer retreat for young adults affected by cancer. Ivy scoffs at the camp’s slogan, “Where kids come to kid,” and is more unsettled when a Google search reveals the camp’s cringe-worthy messaging and plastic promotion of smiles and picturesque sunsets. Horrified by what she’s found, Ivy dreads going to what she refers to as “chemo camp.” However, forced smiles and kumbaya-inspired campfire singalongs aren’t the only thing the camp has to offer.

Variety now reports that Neil Patrick Harris, James Norton and Jessica Gunning are now packing their bags to join the campers for the comedy. Their roles are yet to be announced, but the production is set to take off in April. The project has been abuzz since it launched at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Embankment has already pre-sold Sunny Dancer to all European and Latin American territories. The company True Brit Entertainment is setting plans to have a wide 2026 U.K. world premiere release.

Embankment’s Hugo Grumbar stated, “The movie’s key cast, production HoD’s, and multiple pre-sale distributors recognize George and Ken as amongst the most exciting and refreshing of U.K. filmmakers — young polymath talent, closely in touch with the demands of the audience.” While True Brit CEO Zygi Kamasa also declared, “I’m thrilled that True Brit brings such a beautiful and life-affirming story with outstanding young British talent to audiences next year. ‘Sunny Dancer’ is the ninth film to of True Brit’s roster of independent British films.”

Here’s the official description for Sunny Dancer,

“Sunny Dancer takes a refreshing, uplifting and surprising approach to the teenage cancer story. As Ivy bonds with her fellow campers and blossoms in love — kids and adults emerge from adversity with resilience, humor and heart.”

Hollywood is eyeing George Jaques, a writer, producer, director, and actor who is only 23 years old. His first film, Black Dog, focuses on two teenage boys from very different London backgrounds who embark on a road trip north together. As they make the journey, the pair opens up about their pasts and learns they have more in common than they thought. Ruby Stokes, who stars in Sunny Dancer, also starred in Black Dog.