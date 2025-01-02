New Year’s Box Office Update & Weekend Predictions: Nosferatu passes $50 million domestically

Nosferatu has already blown past $50 million and ranks as Robert Eggers’s highest grossing film to date.

By
Skarsgard nosferatu

The box office battle royale between Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King continued this holiday week, with Deadline reporting that the Disney prequel grossed $10.3 million on New Year’s Day to Sonic’s $8.95 million. However, in terms of totals, Mufasa is trailing Sonic, with $138 million domestically to the latter’s $160.4 million. Moana 2 was in third place, with a $5.1 million gross, although it was nearly edged out by Nosferatu, with the Robert Eggers film making $4.96 million, with a $53 million tally. That makes it Eggers’s highest-grossing film to date, beating The Northman’s $34.2 million domestic take by a long shot. 

Wicked wasn’t too far behind, with a $4.63 New Year’s gross adding to its $437 million total, despite now being available on PVOD (a move that’s raising eyebrows, as the film is still brought in huge theatrical grosses). A Complete Unknown was in 6th place with $3.1 million, for a $31.7 million total. By the end of the weekend, it should be able to pass The Menu (which earned $38.5 million) to become Searchlight’s highest-grossing film since the Disney merger in 2019.

As we head into another weekend, no one expects big changes in the top 5. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 usually wins the top spot on the weekend, and it should be able to make $20 million this weekend. Mufasa shouldn’t be too far behind, with about $18 million. However, Nosferatu, which has been gaining ground all week, should be able to move up to third place, with a $14 million gross, while Moana 2 should hit fourth place with about $10 million. Wicked should be in fifth place with $9 million and would likely beat Moana were it not for the PVOD release.

Here are our predictions:

  1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3: $20 million
  2. Mufasa: The Lion King: $18 million
  3. Nosferatu: $14 million
  4. Moana 2: $10 million
  5. Wicked: $9 million

What will you be seeing as the X-Mas holidays wrap up this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Tags:
icon More Movie News
Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man 4
Andrew Garfield denies reports he’s returning for Spider-Man 4
Dune 4, Denis Villeneuve
Warner Bros. rumoured to be developing Dune 4, with or without Denis Villeneuve
Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, Deliver Me from Nowhere
Bruce Springsteen on Jeremy Allen White playing him in Deliver Me From Nowhere
Ben Schwartz says we’re getting closer to a Super Smash Bros. team-up movie as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 runs rings around the box office
View All

About the Author

5030 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Nosferatu (2024) News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles