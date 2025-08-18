Interviews

Night Always Comes: We chat with star Vanessa Kirby and director Benjamin Caron

A trailer has been released for the Netflix thriller Night Always Comes, starring Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Eli RothA trailer has been released for the Netflix thriller Night Always Comes, starring Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Eli Roth

Vanessa Kirby is having a terrific summer. Not only is she headlining Fantastic Four: First Steps as Sue Storm, aka The Invisible Woman, while simultaneously shooting Avengers: Doomsday, but she’s also got two brand-new movies coming out this August. One of those movies is Ron Howard’s Eden, in which she’s joined by an all-star cast including Jude Law, Ana de Armas, and Sydney Sweeney (read our review here). The other, Night Always Comes, definitely should not get lost in the shuffle.

The movie, which made its Netflix debut on Friday, features Kirby cast way against type as a woman struggling to save her family home over a tense twenty-four-hour period that pushes her to the edge. She co-stars with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Zack Gottsagen (who you may remember from The Peanut Butter Falcon), Julia Fox, and several others, in this contained thriller that puts us in the shoes of a woman facing poverty and potential homelessness, and doing what she has to do to protect her family.

Kirby also produced the film, which clearly meant a lot to her. Recently, she and director Benjamin Caron sat down with us to discuss the film, which is an adaptation of the novel by Willy Vlautin. Both Kirby and Caron are English and discussed tackling a film that, despite its American setting, certainly resonates for everyone—as many of us know the experience of struggling to stay afloat financially all too well, especially in these tense times. They also discuss how movies like Good Time influenced their use of a 24-hour ticking clock motif. Check out the interview embedded above and watch Night Always Comes on Netflix now!

