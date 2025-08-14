Movie News

Cowabunga, dudes! Fathom extends the theatrical re-release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a whole week and unveils a new trailer

Posted 2 hours ago
When the fans demand that the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1990 get an extended re-release and Fathom Events decides to screen it for a whole week…that’s Turtle Power! Since the announcement of the original Steve Barron film hitting screens again last month, there was disappointment that it would only be for two days. Originally, the movie was slated to play on August 17 and August 20, but thanks to the fans, the movie has now officially been scheduled for a full week of screenings everywhere: August 15-21.

Fathom has even released a new trailer to announce the new screenings.

Directed by Steve Barron from a screenplay by Todd W. Langen and Bobby Herbeck, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was based on the comic book created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Here’s the synopsis: Now you can catch America’s favorite green teens in their first live-action block buster film! After wading in a puddle of radioactive waste, these radical reptiles are transformed into New York City’s greatest crime fighting quartet. Featuring a soundtrack with M.C. Hammer, this film will captivate adults and kids alike with its blend of humor, camaraderie and marital arts action. Don’t miss this blockbuster movie. You’ll have one shell of a good time! The film stars Judith Hoag as April O’Neil, Elias Koteas as Casey Jones, James Saito as Oroku Saki / The Shredder, and Toshishiro Obata as Tatsu, with Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, David Forman, and Josh Pais giving the in-suit performances as the ninja turtles Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael. Pais also did the voice performance for Raphael, while Robbie Rist provided the voice of Michelangelo, Corey Feldman voiced Donatello, and Brian Tochi was the voice of Leonardo. Kevin Clash handled the Splinter puppetry and gave the character his voice.

Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt gave the following statement: “Few titles in recent memory have as large and rabid a fanbase as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s Turtle Time and Fathom Entertainment is proud to be part of Turtlemania and help make possible a 35th anniversary celebration like no other on the big screen. Moviegoers across generations will revel in the action and excitement.“

When reflecting on why the movie has stood the test of time, director Steve Barron stated, “I think because it’s truthful and honest. And where it’s a bit shoddy around the edges, or where it was hard to get things slick and smooth, it has those nuances that are still captivating and I think you warm to it and it’s got heart, and that heart is very hard to do in CG—and there are some amazing CG films, but it’s hard to put that across and really make you care. I think it’s those nuances that really help it stay around this long, and still have new people coming to it. I mean it’s a superhero film at a time when superhero films were not plentiful and there were lots of questions about them. I hope it stands on its own and stands the test of time because of course things have gotten more clever in technology terms, but in the end, you want to embrace it and I think its reality through thick and thin is what makes you embrace it.”

Source: Fathom Events
