The Nintendo Switch 2 will officially be hitting stores this year and a teaser has been released

In a surprising move, Nintendo has announced that a new console will be released. And it will be released sometime in 2025.

Announcements for the next generation of video game consoles are usually made in advance to build hype and get the presales rolling. The Hollywood Reporter is revealing that not only has Nintendo officially announced a new console with the Nintendo Switch 2, but it will also already be hitting retailers sometime in 2025. The legacy video game company has also provided a new image of the upcoming console.

As with every video game console, whether it be Microsoft’s X-Box or Sony’s Playstation, there are usually games that are exclusive to the brand in addition to the games that can be played across every platform. Nintendo will continue to capitalize on its mascots that include the Mario brothers, Donkey Kong, Zelda and the like. The popular titles featuring these characters usually are the next iteration of games like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Donkey Kong, and more.

It is yet to be determined how much of a jump in technology the Nintendo Switch 2 will have, but it is also reported that the new machine will be able to support the physical and digital versions of games from the original console, which was released in 2017. According to THR, “more details on the Switch 2 will be announced at a premiere event to be held in cities around the world on April 2. The company will also bring the console on a tour around the world for gamers to try it out, with stops in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris and Tokyo planned.”

Nintendo also released a teaser trailer of the console, which you can view below. The teaser shows a newer aesthetic design for the system itself, which includes a bigger screen and controllers for the handheld mode. Much more detail has been added along with seemingly new hardware capabilities.

Are you excited for the new Nintendo Switch? What are some of your favorite games on the original? Mario Kart 8 has been updated with the largest number of tracks to date. Do you think they will be able to top it? Let us know below!