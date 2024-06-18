Capcom’s Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics wants to take you for a ride on Switch, PS4, and Steam

Excited gamers broke the sound barrier this morning during the highly-anticipated Nintendo Direct, an online showcase highlighting upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch when the family-friendly gaming platform announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics—coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (and PS5 by extension), and Steam. The collection includes X-Men Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom 2, and the beat ’em-up The Punisher.

Fighting game fans have been clamoring for a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 remaster for the past few years. The fact that we’re getting Marvel vs. Capcom 2, plus six other exciting titles, is almost more than some gamers can handle (see the below tweet as evidence). Marvel vs. Capcom 2 features playable characters across Marvel and Capcom properties, bringing characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Psylocke, Jill Valentine, Spider-Man, Strider, Megaman, Amingo, SonSon, Ruby Heart, Chun-Li, and more to the arena. I used to play Marvel vs. Capcom 2 religiously on PlayStation 2 with my ridiculous (and competitive) group of friends. B.B. Hood, Blackheart, Chun-Li, Cammy, Captain America, Felicia, Hulk, Ken, Morrigan, Psylocke, Rogue, Sakura, Shuma-Gorath, Spider-Man, and Wolverine were my poison.

this is the best clip you can see today @maximilian_ losing his mined at the nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/8fI7EOARVR — cosmicblip (@cosmicblips) June 18, 2024

Capcom has added new features to the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics release, including original songs from the arcade releases, development docs, and never-before-seen art. There are also additional training settings, with one-button specials for new players. Online play brings casual, lobby, and ranked matches to the fight. The collection includes a rollback netcode, too, which could be a sign of superb online matchmaking and performance.

While I’m prattling on mostly about Marvel vs. Capcom 2, the other titles in the package bring much value and nostalgia to this anticipated release. Among the list, I’m surprised to see The Punisher included in this collection. It’s been decades since I thought about that game, and revisiting it on modern consoles is an exciting prospect.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will be released later this year for consoles and Steam. Sadly, it does not appear to be coming to Microsoft’s Xbox consoles, much to the dismay of fans.

Are you excited about Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics? I’ve already pre-ordered my copy and tagged my old Marvel vs. Capcom 2 crew in a private chat to get them all on board. I can’t wait to bust out my old combos and sweet moves to put players in the dirt. Also, Capcom, please bring a Power Stone collection to consoles next. I beg of you! Let’s f*cking go!