Nobody 2: John Ortiz joins Bob Odenkirk in the action sequel

THR reports that John Ortiz, best known for his roles in Fast & Furious, American Gangster, Kong: Skull Island, Mayans MC, and many others, has joined the cast of Nobody 2, which is currently in production in Winnipeg.

The sequel will see Bob Odenkirk return as Hutch Mansell, the mild-manner family man who keeps his past as a government assassin under wraps. Connie Nielsen is also returning as Hutch’s wife, Becca, as well as Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, a retired FBI agent. It was announced earlier this year that Sharon Stone would be playing the main villain of the sequel. Colin Hanks is also onboard as a “ corrupt sheriff with none-too-nice ambitions. ” It’s not yet known who John Ortiz will play in Nobody 2, but I always love seeing him pop up in projects.

Our own Chris Bumbray recently spoke with Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto, who said that Odenkirk and Lloyd are forces to be reckoned with. “ I underestimated just how crazy Bob Odenkirk is! Honestly, Bob is a 61-year-old man and his dedication and the training that he undergoes…man….like, I’m embarrassed, ” he said. “ I’m significantly younger than him and I get tired by the time we are shooting. “

As for Lloyd, Tjahjanto said, “ Man, he is the funniest guy ever! Honestly, I was so worried cause he’s like…you know, [he’s] in [his] twilight age. But I’ve never seen an 85-year-old man having so much fun! He hasn’t lost any of his spark. I see the same guy playing Doc Brown and all that stuff. His improvisation and his ad-libbing skills are off the charts. When you’re dealing with an elderly actor or a senior actor, you think you should be more delicate, but not with him. I had fun with him. He’s gonna be great as well. “