Nobody 2: Colin Hanks joins cast of Bob Odenkirk’s action sequel

Colin Hanks has joined the cast of Nobody 2, and according to THR, he might not be playing a good guy.

Nobody 2 will start shooting this month under the direction of Timo Tjahjanto, who is stepping in for the first film’s Ilya Naishuller. Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, the mild-manner family man who keeps his past as a government assassin under wraps. Connie Nielsen is also returning as Hutch’s wife, Becca, as well as Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father, a retired FBI agent. It was announced last month that Sharon Stone would be playing the main villain of the sequel.

As for Colin Hanks, THR’s sources say he will be playing a “ corrupt sheriff with none-too-nice ambitions ” in Nobody 2.

Related Christopher Lloyd to reload his shotgun and defy octogenarian expectations alongside Bob Odenkirk for Nobody 2

The first film was released in 2021 and starred Odenkirk as “ an unassuming family man who cowers and folds during a home invasion. His post-traumatic shame disorder reignites a long-cooled fire within, and he summons a secret lethal skill set for a revenge mission, only to see it backfire spectacularly and put his family in greater jeopardy. ” Even after his heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk has been keen to return for more. “ Let’s make Nobody 2, ” Odenkirk said in 2022. “ And I’m going to kick more ass than I ever have. Universal has been very upbeat and welcoming. Derek [Kolstad, screenwriter] and I have talked story. It’s not a sure thing yet, but we’re working on it. I think the signs point to yes. “