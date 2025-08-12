The first reactions to Nobody 2 hit social media

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to the hit 2021 bare-knuckle action-thriller Nobody. The first film opened at number one at the U.S. box office upon its release. Can the second follow suit? Universal has just screened the fun-filled Nobody 2 for an audience. The follow-up to the original film that put a twist on the action genre has now twisted things even further as it plays out surprisingly like a violent send-up of National Lampoon’s Vacation. The reactions have hit social media.

Stay tuned for our full review coming soon, but until then, we posted our first reaction on the official JoBlo account that stated, “Our EIC @cbumbray saw #Nobody2 last week and it’s a total blast. Hyper violent, gory, and tons of fun. The great @mrbobodenkirk channels his inner Jackie Chan during one of the movie’s signature action sequences, while RZA has a killer samurai duel.”

Zachary Lee, a Chicago critic for rogerebert.com, found that the action didn’t quite outdo the first, but he was impressed by the quantity, as he posted, “#Nobody2: Swaps the Wintery, Korean noir aesthetic of the 1st for an ebullient & bubble gum-esque ambience. An excuse for Timo & co. to whip up some sun soaked carnage. Never quite reaches the highs of NOBDOY’s bus fight but it wins through its sheer volume of set pieces.”

Peter Gray, a certified critic for The AU Review, had fun with the movie’s packed, swift runtime and sheds some spotlight on Connie Nielsen and Sharon Stone as he says, “#Nobody2 is big, violent, 90 minute fun. Timo Tjahjanto puts his own stamp on the action proceedings, folding in more blood and humour in the process. Bob Odenkirk holds his own as expected, but it’s a treat to see more of Connie Nielsen and an unhinged Sharon Stone at play.”

Junior Felix of The Hashtag Show also gives Sharon Stone a shoutout for her villainous turn in the film, citing her unhinged performance. Felix posts, “#Nobody2 is the hilarious action packed sequel I never knew I needed! It’s bloody, brutal and full of heart. Odenkirk KILLS but it’s Sharon F’N Stone that steals it! She’s unhinged, sexy and just plain EVIL. This is a film that needs to be seen in theaters. You’ll have a blast!”

Hunter Bolding, also of The Hashtag Show, was ecstatic to see Bob Odenkirk kick more baddie ass in this installment, as he posts, “Nobody 2 is just as much of a ‘I want to scream from the rooftops to anyone and everyone’ film as the first. It’s bombastic, electric, and Bob Odenkirk kicks more ass than the first film. An asskicking vacation awaits for moviegoers. #Nobody2“

Bill Bria, of SlashFilm and Discussing Film, says Nobody 2 delivers on the action with varying set pieces. He posts, “If it’s bone-cracking action you’re looking for, then #Nobody2 delivers. Each setpiece has its own vibe thanks to Timo Tjahjanto, and the physicality of Bob Odenkirk is even more impressive than the first film. It’s such a pleasure to watch him bring the havoc to some bad dudes.”