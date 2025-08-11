The Beekeeper 2: Director Timo Tjahjanto offers a promising update

Jason Statham movies tend to be a variation of the same thing over and over (and “variation” might be quite generous). But he has found his fanbase in a way that so few modern action stars have. For those who have faced Statham burnout, did we really need another movie about kicking ass in the name of vengeance? As it turned out, The Beekeeper was actually pretty damn good – so where’s that sequel?

Timo Tjahjanto – who will be taking over directing duties from David Ayer – said that he’s officially underway figuring out where to shoot The Beekeeper sequel. He also discussed what draws him to the story. “I was, literally two days ago, I was in London scouting for locations [for Beekeeper 2], and now I’m here in LA, but I love…I can’t wait, to be honest, because, you know, Beekeeper is obviously one of those movies where it sort of walked the fine line … something absurd about it in a great way, right? Like, I think that’s what I’m drawn to, because I love this absurdist world of Beekeeper and secret agents and all that stuff, you know? But like, also, there’s something that is really earnest in its sense, where it can be really violent, it can be suddenly very gritty.”

Similar to The Beekeeper and its forthcoming sequel, Tjahjanto finds himself compelled by aging actors coming to terms with it all, something that gets explored in a way in Nobody 2, which he is directing, stepping in for the original’s Ilya Naishuller. “And as most like Jason’s films that you know, I love it, because here we are telling the story of a man like, like, like Bob [Odenkirk] himself, you know, like Statham here right now, he’s playing a character who acknowledged that he’s aging, you know. And I think I’m definitely drawn into characters who are still going, regardless of, you know, how sort of, like, beaten down they are, you know.” Nobody 2 comes out on August 15th.

While no release date has been set for the sequel to 2024’s The Beekeeper, we previously reported that worldwide distribution will be handled by Amazon MGM Studios.