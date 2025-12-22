Avatar: Fire and Ash star Oona Chaplin considered changing her famous name

Avatar: Fire and Ash star Oona Chaplin is the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, one of the most iconic figures in the history of cinema. Following in those footsteps can be daunting, and Chaplin told The Times of London that she even considered changing her name after graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Why Did Oona Chaplin Want to Change Her Name?

“ It’s been a journey to feel deserving, because I know that doors have opened for me that potentially wouldn’t have opened if I wasn’t associated with this brilliant man, ” Chaplin said. “ It’s definitely tricky to feel undeserving of the place you’re in. “

Ultimately, she decided against it. She went “ from guilt to gratitude by working really hard and knowing that whatever I do is never going to compare to what my grandfather did. If all my purpose in this realm is for people to say, ‘Oh, Charlie Chaplin’s granddaughter’, and they google him and watch a movie of his, then I’m happy because he’s such a genius. “

Although Avatar: Fire and Ash is Chaplin’s first significant role in a Hollywood blockbuster, she’s been in the game for a while. She’s been seen in Sherlock, Game of Thrones, The Crimson Field, Black Mirror, Taboo, Treason, and more. She also believes that her grandfather “ would’ve been on board ” with the Avatar franchise, saying, “ I feel like James Cameron is probably one of the closest things that we have to Chaplin now, even though they’re really different. They know what they’re talking about, so people listen. “

Who Does Chaplin Play in Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Chaplin plays Varang, the Na’vi leader of the volcano-dwelling Mangkwan clan known as the Ash People. Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here. “ While I’ve never considered Cameron’s Avatar movies among his best work (they always just feel like high-concept sci-fi variations on Dances With Wolves, A Man Called Horse, and The Last Samurai), I respect his dedication to the world of Pandora, and even if — for me anyway — they tend to be one-and-done experiences, I wouldn’t dream of missing one of these on the big screen. ” Also, be sure to let us know what you think of the movie as well.