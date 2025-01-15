The Academy is not planning to cancel the Oscars despite a report claiming those measures may be taken

The U.K. tabloid, The Sun, has made a bold claim, saying they have exclusive word that the Academy Awards will not be held this year due to the devastation.

While the attention should be rightfully paid to the first responders and the victims of the recent ongoing wildfire devastations in Los Angeles, a lot of rearranging is also being thrown around in the entertainment industry, which has been in the warpath of the blaze. This past week has seen events like movie premieres and awards shows getting either canceled or delayed until further notice. Earlier today, it was announced that the Critics Choice Awards has been pushed back a second time as the situation rages on.

The Hollywood Reporter has now brought attention to a story that claims the Academy has taken the action of canceling the Oscars this year as this crisis continues. The U.K. tabloid newspaper, The Sun, has reportedly released a story on their website, which was classified as an “exclusive,” that sports the eye-catching headline, “ OSCARS THREAT Oscars 2025 on verge of being cancelled as bosses secretly plot major changes to ceremony after LA wildfires.” The story went on to report that “A secret ‘contingency strategy’ is in place for the March 3rd Awards to be called off.” That claim also gave an inaccurate date. Then, they elaborated, “The Oscars awards ceremony is on the verge of being cancelled for the first time in its 96-year history… Official Academy Award committees are monitoring the situation daily, led by stars including Tom Hanks, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg.”

THR has contacted senior figures at the Academy, as well as individuals close to some of the A-listers name-dropped in the article, and the publication has reported that the claims made in The Sun hold absolutely no weight as “no such plan is being contemplated and no such advisory committee exists.”

An official letter from CEO Bill Kramer from last week reads: “Dear Academy members, We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you. Given the fire situation, we want to share some updates regarding an extension to the Oscars nominations voting window as well as updated information on Oscars Shortlist Screenings, Oscars Bake-Offs, and the Academy Museum.“