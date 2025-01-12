Paul Feig shuts down silly rumor that A Simple Favor 2 is getting shelved

While we have yet to get an official release date on the sequel to 2018’s A Simple Favor, director Paul Feig says it is not shelved.

We movie fans are used to the calendar getting shifted around: this sequel is getting pushed back to a new weekend, this guy’s new film is moving up to avoid competition, etc. But when we hear that a movie is being shelved, gloves come off: What do you mean we’re no longer getting Coyote vs. Acme? (Sorry, I’m still not over that one yet.) And while sometimes the word is true, other times it’s what is commonly called “BS.” And that’s exactly what has happened with the sequel to A Simple Favor, as Paul Feig has been forced to defend the status of the movie as rumors somehow developed that Amazon wouldn’t be releasing it.

Responding to an unsubstantiated claim that the sequel to A Simple Favor was being shelved and that there was much “tea” to be spilled, Paul Feig wrote, “This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days. https://t.co/UDkWZzbIvp — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 11, 2025

The poster continued to press Feig on just why there has been so much quiet on Amazon’s end for the A Simple Favor sequel – particularly when it comes to a release date or any promotional materials. To this, Feig gave him a little lesson on how films are made: “My friend, it’s called post production, which generally takes over half a year at least when you factor in editing, scoring, special effects, sound mixing, close captioning and all the technical quality control that has to be done. Our post schedule always had us finishing everything by mid-January. Movies don’t come out the second they’re finished because the studio spends the previous year deciding the best date to release it. We’ve always planned on something in the spring/summer of this year. That’s how movies work. I hope this helps.”

Sure, cameras started rolling in March 2024 and filming wrapped last May, but like Feig said – and like all of us movie lovers know – a motion picture takes so much time well after the last “Cut!” is yelled. And since a sequel to A Simple Favor doesn’t exactly have the prestige of a summer blockbuster, either, then there’s no point in slapping a confirmed release date this far out.

Are you looking forward to the sequel to A Simple Favor? What did you think of the first? Let us know below!