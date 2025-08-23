Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn on helming the DCU’s first orgy

With you likely having seen the first episode of Peacemaker‘s second season, you know that the premiere features an explicit sex scene involving John Cena’s title character and multiple partners. While Peacemaker is far from the first comic book movie to boast nudity or even a sex scene, this moment is the most explicit in the history of Marvel or DC. I spoke with James Gunn about this moment and how it happened.

Alex Maidy: Hey, James, I gotta ask you: did you feel the burden of history on your shoulders in delivering the first comic book orgy scene, and was it as challenging as doing special effects shots on Superman?

The answer to the second question is, fuck no. The answer to the first question is, I didn’t know it was the first orgy scene until now. So, you know, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Rainn Wilson interviewed me for Interview magazine the other day, and he asked, “How in the world did HBO let you do this orgy scene?” And I’m like, I don’t know, HBO always has nudity. What’s the big deal? So I didn’t think it was a big deal. It wasn’t challenging, because, you know, people poopoo intimacy coordinators. Still, I find them to be the most wonderful addition to this industry in the past 20 years by far, and having an outstanding intimacy coordinator on set who was able to deal with people respectfully and allow us to shoot it in the most balls-out, no pun intended, way was helpful. And it made it an interesting couple of days on set. But those performers were all awesome, and I really appreciate their willingness to do that. And I think it works well for Christopher Smith’s journey. So it is. It all comes from an emotional place.

