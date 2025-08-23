TV Interviews

Peacemaker Season 2: James Gunn on helming the DCU’s first orgy

By
Posted 52 minutes ago

With you likely having seen the first episode of Peacemaker‘s second season, you know that the premiere features an explicit sex scene involving John Cena’s title character and multiple partners. While Peacemaker is far from the first comic book movie to boast nudity or even a sex scene, this moment is the most explicit in the history of Marvel or DC. I spoke with James Gunn about this moment and how it happened.

Alex Maidy: Hey, James, I gotta ask you: did you feel the burden of history on your shoulders in delivering the first comic book orgy scene, and was it as challenging as doing special effects shots on Superman?

The answer to the second question is, fuck no. The answer to the first question is, I didn’t know it was the first orgy scene until now. So, you know, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Rainn Wilson interviewed me for Interview magazine the other day, and he asked, “How in the world did HBO let you do this orgy scene?” And I’m like, I don’t know, HBO always has nudity. What’s the big deal? So I didn’t think it was a big deal. It wasn’t challenging, because, you know, people poopoo intimacy coordinators. Still, I find them to be the most wonderful addition to this industry in the past 20 years by far, and having an outstanding intimacy coordinator on set who was able to deal with people respectfully and allow us to shoot it in the most balls-out, no pun intended, way was helpful. And it made it an interesting couple of days on set. But those performers were all awesome, and I really appreciate their willingness to do that. And I think it works well for Christopher Smith’s journey. So it is. It all comes from an emotional place.

Peacemaker‘s second season takes a distinct approach to tackling the concept of alternate dimensions and timelines while incorporating the HBO Max series into the new DCU. I loved the season even more than the first, and you can check out my full review here. Peacemaker certainly sets up an interesting new bar for the DCU, and I am excited to see what comes next. Check out the rest of the interviews I did with the cast:

New episodes of the second season of Peacemaker debut on Thursdays on HBO Max. Read my review!

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Alex Maidy
TV Critic / Columnist
6,192 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Being There, The Shining, The Royal Tenenbaums, Suspiria, Seven, North By read more Northwest, Citizen Kane, The Monster Squad, Begotten, Fight Club, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Army of Darkness, Children of Men, Blade Runner, The Big Lebowski, Casino, Pi, Dumb and Dumber, The 400 Blows, Small Change, Bonnie & Clyde, Cool Hand Luke, Moulin Rouge, Gangs of New York, Shallow Grave, The Rock, The Incredibles, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, The Gate, Prince of Darkness, Oldboy, The Dark Knight, The Lord of the Rings, The Tree of Life, The Exorcist III, Midnight Special

Likes: To piss you off, unpopular opinions, the novels of Stephen King, read more obscure bands that even hipsters dont know, things that go boom, Reeses Pieces, Cate Blanchett, reading paper books, watching people falling down, a good jump scare, listening to a full album in one sitting, rooting for the underdog, red band trailers, rare steaks, cool beer labels, smooth whisky, properly proportioned image files, top ten lists, VHS tapes, and actually scary movies

Latest Peacemaker News

See More

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News