Peaky Blinders creator says The Immortal Man movie feels like the end of a novel

After six seasons, Peaky Blinders came to an end in 2022, but Tommy Shelby is returning for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a movie which will bring his story to a close. At least, that’s the hope of creator Steven Knight.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Feels Like the End of a Novel

While speaking with Empire, Knight says he hopes The Immortal Man “ feels like the end of a novel. It’s the last few chapters of a long novel, where you get to round it off. And prepare people for what comes next. ” The film takes place in 1940, with World War II underway and Birmingham being blitzed.

The end of the TV series found Tommy leaving Birmingham behind, but something brings him back for the movie. “ I loved that beautiful ambiguity of him riding off on the horse, and he’s gone, and we don’t know where he’s gone to, but he’s back in the Gypsy world, ” said Cillian Murphy. “ Now here he is existing in whatever way that he can against the backdrop of World War II. That’s very elegant bookmarking of a story. ” In addition to Murphy, the Peaky Blinders movie stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Barry Keoghan, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, Jay Lycurgo, and more.

What’s Next For Peaky Blinders?

Although Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will close the book on Tommy Shelby, it’s not the end for Peaky Blinders. Netflix announced that a sequel series was in development earlier this year.

The official logline reads: “ Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart. “

In a statement, Knight said, “ I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride. “

When Will Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man be Released?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will be released in select theaters on March 6, 2026, and on Netflix on March 20, 2026.