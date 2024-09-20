A new Lego Minifigure Generator lets you make a Lego version of yourself to celebrate the arrival of Pharrell Williams’ Piece By Piece

Focus Features is celebrating Pharrell Williams’ Piece By Piece‘s arrival with a fun Lego Minifigure Generator! Piece By Piece is a musically-charged Lego movie delving into the extraordinary life and career of cultural icon Pharell Williams. Focus’ Lego Minifigure Generator invites fans to embark on their own creative journey, allowing them to build and customize their very own digital LEGO minifigures to resemble whoever they want to be—piece by piece. With a commitment to inclusivity, the generator boasts an impressive array of options, including seven skin tones, over 60 hairstyles, and more than 90 outfit choices, including exclusive pieces from Pharrell’s renowned fashion brand, Billionaire Boys Club. Pharrell Williams and his creative collective i am OTHER made the film with director Neville’s company Tremolo Productions, Focus Features, Pure Imagination Studios, and creator platform Tongal. Nearly 100 Tongal Creators worldwide worked on the film, building Pharrell’s world in LEGO bricks since 2020, from animating the greenlit proof of concept to contributing hundreds of character designs and locations to the innovative, feature-length documentary.

I made a Lego Minifigure of myself with the generator (pictured above) as part of a preview for the mix-and-match event. While I can never quite find my hairstyle with generators, I was pleased to see the beard option included in the package. My beard is far more lustrous, but what can you do? I keep my face fur burly and tight, like a stoner lumberjack with a bit of salt steadily creeping into the mix.

Piece by Piece is produced by Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers (Tremolo Productions) alongside producers Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, and Shani Saxon (i am OTHER). Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producing for the LEGO Group.

Speaking with Deadline in January, Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, shared his excitement about the project, saying, “Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy. In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the LEGO brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece.”

Neville would add, “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through LEGO animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Go ahead and try Focus’ Piece By Piece Lego Minifigure Generator!