Piece by Piece: Pharrell Williams’ life story, told in Legos, is set to release in the fall

Pharrell Williams has come a long way from producing music as part of the Neptunes and as part of the rap/rock band N.E.R.D. Williams went on to do some of the most catchy, ear-wormy pop hits that radio and television would play ad nauseam. Pharrell would also break through into movies as he composed music for such films as the Despicable Me movies, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Hidden Figures. Additionally, his pop hits would be all over countless trailers and be featured in movies like Trolls Band Together and Sing 2.

Recently, Pharrell took to his Instagram to announce that his life story will be told in Lego form in a film from Focus Features, titled Piece by Piece. The film is due to hit theaters on October 11. On his post, Pharrell would include the teaser poster, which parodies the “evolution of man” poster with Lego pieces building up to a version of him as a figurine. The caption to his photo reads, “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too… #PieceByPiece.”

According to Deadline, Piece by Piece is produced by Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers (Tremolo Productions) alongside producers Pharrell Williams, Mimi Valdés, and Shani Saxon (i am OTHER). Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producing for the LEGO Group.

Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features shared his excitement about the project, “Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy. In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the LEGO brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece.”