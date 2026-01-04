POLL: What 2026 Movie Are You Most Excited For?

2025 Was a Rough Year for Hollywood — Can 2026 Turn Things Around?

And so another year is in the books, and 2025 proved to be a rough one for Hollywood. While box office grosses ticked up slightly, they remain well below pre-pandemic norms—levels the industry has never truly recovered.

Several formerly indestructible franchises stumbled. Marvel, in particular, is likely uneasy after the relative underperformance of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts (though Fantastic Four: First Steps performed reasonably well).

Even DC wasn’t immune. While Superman earned praise, its roughly $600 million global gross would once have been considered merely acceptable for a superhero tentpole—not a triumph.

Is Netflix a Threat to Theatrical Movies?

One of the biggest clouds hanging over the industry is the possibility of Netflix acquiring Warner Bros. If that deal goes through, the streamer’s proposed 17-day theatrical window would be devastating for exhibitors. At a time when theaters are already fighting for relevance, such a move could accelerate the decline of traditional exhibition.

Why 2026 Could Be a Make-or-Break Year

Despite the gloom, 2026 is shaping up to be massive—and potentially decisive for several studios. At the center of it all is Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

If that film underperforms, it would represent a seismic blow to what was once the most reliable franchise in Hollywood history. Success, on the other hand, could help stabilize the genre and restore some confidence in big-screen spectacle.

Are There Too Many Sequels and Reboots?

One thing is immediately obvious when looking at the 2026 slate: it’s dominated by sequels and reboots. Original films are few and far between, though there are notable exceptions—most prominently Disclosure Day from Steven Spielberg.

We’ve already posted an extensive horror preview, along with another broader movie preview earlier this week, but the overall trend is clear: studios are leaning heavily on familiar IP as risk aversion continues to define the post-pandemic era.

The Big Question

What movie are you most looking forward to in 2026?

Take the poll—or let us know your pick in the comments.

What 2026 Movie Are You Most Excited For? 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Wuthering Heights

Project Hail Mary

Scream 7

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

The Bride!

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Mortal Kombat 2

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Masters of the Universe

Disclosure Day

Toy Story 5

Supergirl

Moana

The Odyssey

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Coyote Vs ACME

Digger

The Social Reckoning

Street Fighter

Resident Evil

David Fincher's Cliff Booth Sequel

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Jumanji 3

Avengers: Doomsday

Dune 3

Werwulf

Other (let us know in the comments) Vote Back to vote