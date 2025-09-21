Poll: What’s the Best Batman Movie?

Yesterday was Batman Day, and it got me thinking about The Caped Crusader’s cinematic legacy. Honestly, outside of Spider-Man, no other superhero has ever captured the zeitgeist quite like Batman. Some of you might say, “What about Superman?” But let’s be real—at the box office, Superman doesn’t even come close to matching Batman’s cultural dominance.

Why is Batman so popular? Simple—because he’s cool. He’s dark, he’s brooding, he’s a hero with genuine pathos. Everyone wants a character with layers, and no one does it better than Batman. Even actors and directors who’ve sworn off superhero movies find it hard to resist when given the chance to tackle Gotham’s protector. Just look at Ben Affleck, who once vowed never to take on another comic book role—until the Bat came calling (though he may have ended up regretting it).

We’ve written plenty over the years comparing our favorite Batman portrayals. Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Robert Pattinson are generally the top picks (with Affleck quietly gaining a cult following). We’ve also ranked the Batman theatrical films, but that’s where things get controversial.

So, what is the best Batman movie? Some diehards swear by Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman. Others lean toward Batman Returns—though to me, that one always felt more like Catwoman’s movie, with Batman playing second fiddle. Then you’ve got The Dark Knight, widely considered not just the best Batman film, but one of the greatest superhero movies ever made. And now there’s a growing camp that believes Matt Reeves has delivered the definitive Batman on screen with his latest take (which, thankfully, is finally getting a sequel).

It’s a divisive question, which is why we want to hear from you. Take the poll below and tell us which one you think is the best.

As for me? While Michael Keaton is still my personal favorite Batman, The Dark Knight is hands down the best Batman movie. Disagree? Let’s hear it in the comments!