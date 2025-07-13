JoBlo Originals

POLL: What’s Your Favorite Superman Movie?

By
Posted 4 hours ago
superman ii 1980superman ii 1980

This is a big weekend for Superman fans. James Gunn’s radical take on the Man of Steel hits theaters and looks like it’s going to be a major box office hit. Arguably the most popular comic book character of all time, David Corenswet’s performance is earning mostly rave reviews, and yesterday, when we posted our Superman Actors Ranked list, our man Tyler Nichols ranked him very close to the top.

Of course, every week we run a poll here at JoBlo, and I briefly considered turning Tyler’s list into a poll. But then I realized it’s kind of a no-brainer who everyone’s favorite Superman is—Christopher Reeve. Pretty much everyone acknowledges that he’s the best, so rather than run a poll where 90% of people vote the same way, I decided it might be more interesting to explore the many movies made about the character.

It might surprise you to learn that there are no fewer than a dozen Superman movies at this point. Granted, two of them—Superman II: The Donner Cut and Zack Snyder’s Justice League—are alternate versions of existing films, but they’re radically different cuts that highlight just how complicated the cinematic Superman legacy really is.

Indeed, the series has had some incredible highs, including Superman: The Movie’s box office success and cultural impact, and some shocking lows, with the fourth film, The Quest for Peace, ranking among the worst movies ever made. Has there ever been a franchise whose entries vary so wildly in quality?

With that in mind, here’s our latest poll. I’m curious to see how the Donner films stack up against the Snyder movies—which have a big cult following among our readers—and Gunn’s new film. So take our poll and let us know in the comments what you think of the franchise as a whole.

What's Your Favorite Superman Movie?
Vote

Tags:

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,314 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Superman News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

Awesome Art’s Tribute to Superman

Posted 1 day ago
Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted...
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!