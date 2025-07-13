POLL: What’s Your Favorite Superman Movie?

This is a big weekend for Superman fans. James Gunn’s radical take on the Man of Steel hits theaters and looks like it’s going to be a major box office hit. Arguably the most popular comic book character of all time, David Corenswet’s performance is earning mostly rave reviews, and yesterday, when we posted our Superman Actors Ranked list, our man Tyler Nichols ranked him very close to the top.

Of course, every week we run a poll here at JoBlo, and I briefly considered turning Tyler’s list into a poll. But then I realized it’s kind of a no-brainer who everyone’s favorite Superman is—Christopher Reeve. Pretty much everyone acknowledges that he’s the best, so rather than run a poll where 90% of people vote the same way, I decided it might be more interesting to explore the many movies made about the character.

It might surprise you to learn that there are no fewer than a dozen Superman movies at this point. Granted, two of them—Superman II: The Donner Cut and Zack Snyder’s Justice League—are alternate versions of existing films, but they’re radically different cuts that highlight just how complicated the cinematic Superman legacy really is.

Indeed, the series has had some incredible highs, including Superman: The Movie’s box office success and cultural impact, and some shocking lows, with the fourth film, The Quest for Peace, ranking among the worst movies ever made. Has there ever been a franchise whose entries vary so wildly in quality?

With that in mind, here’s our latest poll. I’m curious to see how the Donner films stack up against the Snyder movies—which have a big cult following among our readers—and Gunn’s new film. So take our poll and let us know in the comments what you think of the franchise as a whole.