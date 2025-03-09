Poll: Which Spring Release Are You Most Excited About?

With the spring movie season on the way, we want to know which movies you’re most looking forward to seeing!

I think we can all agree that the winter season of Hollywood blockbusters has been underwhelming – to say the least. In between the disappointing Captain America: Brave New World and now the box office disaster that is Mickey 17, there’s seemingly been little to get audiences packing movie theatres again. Sadly, the spring doesn’t look that much better, with March an especially grim month that seems destined to continue the movie drought we’re currently suffering through – unless, of course, something like The Alto Knights turns out to be the next Goodfellas (I kinda doubt it). Things pick up a bit in April, which at least has The Accountant 2, but even still, there’s nothing on the calendar that seems like a slam dunk.

At any rate, we want to know which movie you’re most excited about. To note, we’re not including May releases as everything that opens after that first weekend tends to be considered part of the summer movie season, which is a different beast altogether.