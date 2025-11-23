JoBlo Originals

Poll: Who was the best James Bond 007?

By
Posted 9 hours ago

This week marks Thanksgiving, officially kicking off the holiday season. All of us have our unique holiday traditions, but to me, one of my favourites is watching a whole bunch of James Bond movies. I’ve always associated the holiday season with this franchise despite only one 007 movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, actually being set during the holiday season. It’s probably due to the fact that I saw my first James Bond movie, Thunderball, on New Year’s Eve 1989-1990, when I was eight years old. Throughout my childhood, the Bond movies were often marathoned around the holidays. It also didn’t hurt that from Goldeneye on, the 007 movies always got released in November, with the exception of Tomorrow Never Dies (December) and No Time to Die (October). 

Earlier this week, I posted my definitive rankings of the James Bond actors, and it generated a lot of comments. My pick for the best 007 of all time is Sean Connery, but a lot of folks think Daniel Craig deserves the top spot. I guess it all depends on who you grew up with, although technically my generation’s James Bond was Pierce Brosnan, who I respect as an actor even if I think he had the worst run of 007 movies (of them all – Goldeneye was the only amazing one). 

As a result, I figured this week’s poll would be a good time to open up the conversation to all of our readers. Who do YOU think is the best James Bond? Take the poll and then, in the comments, let us know why you think your choice is the best Bond. I’m looking forward to hearing from all of you, as the best 007 is one of the most divisive topics in all of fandom. Let’s have at it!

