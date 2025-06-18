Pinball Brothers reveal new Predator Pinball machine based on the iconic 1987 movie

If it bleeds, we can…turn it into a pinball machine. Pinball Brothers have officially announced their upcoming Predator pinball machine, which they tease is a “ wide-body monster forged from chrome, chaos, and cinematic legend. “

“ You’re being dropped into the jungle, deep behind enemy lines, where the rules don’t apply, the temperature never drops, and something not of this world is hunting you for sport, ” reads the official press release from Pinball Brothers. “ From the second you hit start, the game locks onto you with heat-seeking fury, original film clips roar to life, classic voice lines hit like grenades, and Alan Silvestri’s legendary score surges through the speakers like a battle hymn. ” That is a damn fantastic score.

The description continues, “ When the lights hit and the glass reflects the jungle canopy, it’s game on, you’re storming the enemy camp, lighting up the night with the rotating Ol’ Faithful minigun, and facing off against the most dangerous hunter in the universe. The Predator is here, and it’s watching you. Every shot counts and every mission matters! Ramps twist like vines. Combos chain like gunfire. Loops run hot and fast, as the jungle closes in and multiball explodes into full-blown warfare. You’re not flipping. You’re firing. You’re not playing. You’re fighting to make it to the choppa. And when you do, if you do, the Predator Pinball erupts in light, sound, and the kind of fist-pumping glory that only an eighties action masterpiece could deliver. “

Pinball Brothers have previously released machines based on Alien, Queen, and ABBA.

Some pinball fans have noticed that one particular element does seem to be missing: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pinball Brothers CEO Daniel Janson has confirmed that while they have access to all the video and audio from the Predator movie, they aren’t allowed to use any close-up shots of Schwarzenegger. This is apparently due to a licensing dispute between the actor and Disney. If the dispute is resolved soon, Pinball Brothers will be able to include close-up clips of Dutch through a software update. As it stands now, all the other actors can be utilized, along with wide shots which happen to include Schwarzenegger.

The standard edition of The Predator Pinball is priced at $10,995 and is expected to start shipping mid-August