Movie News

Pinball Brothers reveal new Predator Pinball machine based on the iconic 1987 movie

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Predator pinballPredator pinball

If it bleeds, we can…turn it into a pinball machine. Pinball Brothers have officially announced their upcoming Predator pinball machine, which they tease is a “wide-body monster forged from chrome, chaos, and cinematic legend.

You’re being dropped into the jungle, deep behind enemy lines, where the rules don’t apply, the temperature never drops, and something not of this world is hunting you for sport,” reads the official press release from Pinball Brothers. “From the second you hit start, the game locks onto you with heat-seeking fury, original film clips roar to life, classic voice lines hit like grenades, and Alan Silvestri’s legendary score surges through the speakers like a battle hymn.” That is a damn fantastic score.

The description continues, “When the lights hit and the glass reflects the jungle canopy, it’s game on, you’re storming the enemy camp, lighting up the night with the rotating Ol’ Faithful minigun, and facing off against the most dangerous hunter in the universe. The Predator is here, and it’s watching you. Every shot counts and every mission matters! Ramps twist like vines. Combos chain like gunfire. Loops run hot and fast, as the jungle closes in and multiball explodes into full-blown warfare. You’re not flipping. You’re firing. You’re not playing. You’re fighting to make it to the choppa. And when you do, if you do, the Predator Pinball erupts in light, sound, and the kind of fist-pumping glory that only an eighties action masterpiece could deliver.

Pinball Brothers have previously released machines based on Alien, Queen, and ABBA.

Related
Dan Trachtenberg has another Predator idea he’s eager to work on

Some pinball fans have noticed that one particular element does seem to be missing: Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pinball Brothers CEO Daniel Janson has confirmed that while they have access to all the video and audio from the Predator movie, they aren’t allowed to use any close-up shots of Schwarzenegger. This is apparently due to a licensing dispute between the actor and Disney. If the dispute is resolved soon, Pinball Brothers will be able to include close-up clips of Dutch through a software update. As it stands now, all the other actors can be utilized, along with wide shots which happen to include Schwarzenegger.

The standard edition of The Predator Pinball is priced at $10,995 and is expected to start shipping mid-August

Source: Pinball Brothers
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,914 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Predator News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!