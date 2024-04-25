Quadrant trailer: Full Moon offers a preview of their new female serial killer film

Earlier this year, Full Moon founder Charles Band announced that his company was launching a new production label called Pulp Noir, which will focus on “edgier, weirder, darker horror and dark fantasy films.” They also set up a Patreon account where fans can subscribe and show their support for the company while getting a behind-the-scenes look at the making of these films. The first movie in the Pulp Noir line, a female serial killer story called Quadrant , wrapped production a couple months ago, and now a trailer has been unveiled! You can check it out in the embed above. A release date for Quadrant has not yet been announced.

Directed by Band, Quadrant was written by C. Courtney Joyner and is described as being an unholy blend of steampunk terror and sci-fi slasher, with a female serial killer using the titular VR device to stalk her prey and channel the legacy of Jack the Ripper, and another heroic woman entering the ether-verse to bring her down!

Promotional art features a more in-depth synopsis: Developed by scientists Harry and Meg, the Quadrant helmet allows your mind to transport you into a world where all your phobias and nightmares are real, while also granting you the strength to defeat them, liberating you from their control forever. But the Quadrant experiment is about to go terribly wrong. When Erin, a young girl who’s obsessed with Jack the Ripper, uses the device to actually become the Ripper, she unleashes a reign of terror, first in her mind in an AI version of old London created by the Quadrant, and then in reality, where she now stalks the contemporary city streets, seeking out victims for her blade. The only way to stop this savage new Ripper is for an even more vicious killer to enter the artificial Quadrant-verse and bring her down. What ensues is a brutal, bloody battle, murderer against murderer, both in this world and the surreal, dangerous, synthetic world of Quadrant!

Well, that all sounds awesome to me. I have been a fan of Full Moon ever since the company emerged into the world during my formative years, so I will always check out their latest movies (while also going back and rewatching their older movies).

Quadrant stars Shannon Helene Barnes, Emma Reinagel, and Christian Carrigan.

Are you a Full Moon fan, and are you looking forward to Quadrant? Let us know what you thought of the trailer by leaving a comment below.