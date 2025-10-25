Queens of the Dead Interview: Tina Romero Talks Why Dawn of the Dead Was Her Biggest Influence

When George A. Romero passed away in 2017, the zombie genre was suddenly without its biggest influence. Now, his daughter Tina is taking the reins and trying her hand at the sub-genre her father helped mould. While her style is decidedly more comedy than horror (check out my review HERE), it’s still steeped in social commentary and manages to get the most important aspect right: entertainment value. From glittery zombies to one of the most eclectic and likable casts out there, it’s clear Tina has a very clear vision and style, much like her father. Indeed, her father, George, is undoubtedly the father of the modern zombie film, with Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead and Day of the Dead being the O.G. zombie trilogy we all worship. Having grown up with her father’s movies, Tina has a real love and expertise for the genre as well (she actually pops up in Land of the Dead as a soldier).

I sat down with Tina as well as her cast which includes Katy O’Brian, Riki Lindhome, Jack Haven, Margaret Cho, Nina Bloomgarden, and Tomas Matos. We got into all things Queens of the Dead like how much fun the shoot was, and how Tina was as a director. Tina also gets into why Dawn of the Dead is her favorite of her father’s zombie films and why that was her biggest inspiration on her own film. Check out the interview in the embedded video above!

Queens of the Dead plot:

A zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty, scrolling undead.

Queens of the Dead is in theatres now and on Shudder soon.