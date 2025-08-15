Quentin Tarantino on why he scrapped The Movie Critic

We still don’t know what Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and final movie will be, but for a moment, it was going to be The Movie Critic. However, the director wound up scrapping the film, and he explained why on a recent appearance on The Church of Tarantino podcast.

Tarantino revealed that The Movie Critic actually started out as an eight-episode TV series, before he reworked it into a feature. He was moving full speed ahead, but once pre-production began, he knew he wasn’t feeling as passionate about it as he should. “ I knew I had done it, but I didn’t really want to do it that much… I wasn’t excited about dramatizing what I wrote, ” he said.

“ The thing about The Movie Critic is I really, really like it, ” he said, “ but there was a challenge I gave myself when I did it, both as a series and as a movie: can I take the most boring profession in the world and make it an interesting movie. Who wants to see a movie about a f***ing movie critic? “

Tarantino added that the film was something of a “ spiritual sequel ” to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but there were no crossover characters. There were rumours that Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth would appear in the movie, but Tarantino said that wasn’t true. “ That’s all a bunch of bullshit, ” he said. “ That never was the case ever, ever, ever. “

At the end of the day, Tarantino lost his desire for the movie but still wanted to explore something in the world of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Thus, the Cliff Booth movie was born, but he encountered the same problem; it was too much like the last movie and didn’t present the challenge he wanted. “ I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me, ” he said. “ This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory. “

David Fincher has since taken over the Cliff Booth movie, so we will get to see it, but Tarantino’s final project remains a mystery.