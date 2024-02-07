Rebel Moon: Part Two and Blumhouse horror film Imaginary earn PG-13 ratings (as expected)

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (read our review HERE), the first part of director Zack Snyder’s two-part sci-fi epic, has been available to watch on the Netflix streaming service for over a month, and now we’re getting ready for the April 19th release of the follow-up Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver . With its release date just two months away, Rebel Moon Part Two has received its official rating from the Motion Picture Association ratings board: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, brief strong language and suicide . Also earning a PG-13 rating this week is the Blumhouse horror film Imaginary , which reaches theatres on March 8th. Imaginary got its PG-13 for some violent content, drug material and language .

Neither one of these ratings comes as a surprise. Many Blumhouse movies, from Insidious to Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN, and Night Swim have PG-13 ratings. As for Rebel Moon, not only did the first movie have a PG-13 rating, but we already know these films are going to have extended, R-rated cuts down the line. The three hour, R-rated version of Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is expected to be released this summer.

Snyder has always been open about the fact that he’s hoping “a massive IP and a universe that can be built out” from the foundation of Rebel Moon. He crafted the story for Rebel Moon with 300 co-writer Kurt Johnstad, and the pair wrote the screenplay with Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten. The events of the two films, which draw inspiration from Seven Samurai, are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate, the colonists dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

The films star Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II), Ray Fisher (Justice League), Doona Bae (The Host), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), Staz Nair (Supergirl), E. Duffy (whose previous credits are all short films), Charlotte Maggi (MaveriX), Sky Yang (Tomb Raider), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Cary Elwes (Saw), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Anthony Hopkins (Hannibal), and Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves).

Imaginary is the latest team-up between Blumhouse and director Jeff Wadlow – who had previously collaborated on the 2018 film Truth or Dare and the 2020 horror version of Fantasy Island. The film sees DeWanda Wise of Jurassic World: Dominion taking on the role of Jessica, who moves back into her childhood home with her family, and her youngest stepdaughter Alice develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more concerning, Jessica intervenes, only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believes him to be.

Wadlow wrote the screenplay for Imaginary with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland.

