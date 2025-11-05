Movie News

Robert Pattinson on Dune: Part Three: “It was so hot in the desert”

Posted 2 hours ago
Near the beginning of the year, there were rumblings that Robert Pattinson would be joining the cast of Dune: Part Three, but very little in the way of confirmation. Now, the actor has finally broken his silence. While chatting with Jennifer Lawrence for IndieWire, Pattinson mentioned filming in the desert for the Dune sequel.

When I was doing ‘Dune’ it was so hot in the desert that I just couldn’t question anything,” Pattinson said. “And it was so relaxing, like my brain actually wasn’t operating, I did not have a single functioning brain cell. And I was just listening to Denis [Villeneuve]: ‘Whatever you want!’

Pattinson’s role hasn’t been officially confirmed, but he’s believed to be playing a character known as Scytale, a key figure in the conspiracy to overthrow Paul Atreides.

Timothée Chalamet has returned as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya as Chani, Florence as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides. Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke are playing Leto II and Ghanima, the twin children of Paul and Chani.

Villeneuve has returned to helm Dune: Part Three, but he isn’t viewing it as the completion of a trilogy. “First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” Villeneuve said. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.” Villeneuve added that the story “takes place like 12 years after where we left the characters at the end of Part Two. Their journey, their story is different this time, and that’s why I always say that while it’s the same world it’s a new film with new circumstances.” He also confirmed that it “will finish the Paul Atreides arc.

Pattinson will soon be seen starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love, a new film from Lynne Ramsay. The film follows Grace and Jackson, a young couple who move to rural Montana in search of a quieter life. However, they have trouble adjusting to their new surroundings and becoming parents, with Grace’s feelings of isolation and psychological distress driving their marriage into unsettling and unpredictable territory. Die My Love will be released on November 7.

