Sean Bean to play the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham opposite Jack Patten in MGM+’s upcoming Robin Hood series

Games of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings actor Sean Bean is ready to count coins as the Sheriff of Nottingham for MGM+’s Robin Hood series.

If you’re working on the production staff for MGM+‘s upcoming Robin Hood series, don’t let Sean Bean near any spoons! He’s likely to carve your heart out. Why a spoon, cousin? Because it’s dull, you twit! It’ll hurt more! Heh, Alan Rickman quotes aside, the unkillable Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Game of Thrones, Silent Hill) is ready to line his pockets with coin as the vile Sheriff of Nottingham for a new Robin Hood series starring Jack Patten (War Machine) as Sir Robin of Locksley.

MGM+’s Robin Hood series hails from Lionsgate TV and showrunner John Glenn. The show describes Robin Hood as “a sweeping, romantic adventure, a modern take of the classic tale that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian.”

The synopsis continues by saying Robin Hood‘s events follow the “Norman invasion of England, Rob (Patten) – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.”

Sean Bean is the latest addition to the cast. He’s playing the Sheriff of Nottingham, a despicable, opportunistic villain hellbent on ruling his kingdom with malice and lining his pockets with coins from starving peasants. In the MGM+ series Robin Hood, Bean’s version of the classic tyrant presents as “a statesman, a strategist, and a builder of Nottingham itself. A loving father, a politician, and cousin to King Henry II, he navigates the dangerous tides of power, facing not only an outlaw in the woods but also the ambitions of Eleanor of Aquitaine and the Norman Barons that surround him. Cunning and pragmatic, he is a man who rules with an iron hand, not out of cruelty, but an unshakable belief that the law, as Normans see it, must be preserved.”

Plenty of actors have played the Sheriff of Nottingham throughout cinematic history. Ben Mendelsohn and Matthew Macfadyen deliver solid performances as the sniveling Sheriff. However, none are as memorable as Alan Rickman’s version in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner as Robin Hood. Rickman’s portrayal of the Sheriff of Nottingham is unhinged in the best ways. Rickman somehow portrays the character as menacing yet hilarious, lending a splash of comedy to the Kevin Reynolds-directed swashbuckling action film.

