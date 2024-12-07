Ryan Reynolds defends comedy movies & acting after being mocked over inclusion in “Actors On Actors” series

Ryan Reynolds came to the defense of comedy movies and performances after he was mocked over an interview series on acting.

By

Last Updated on December 9, 2024

ryan reynolds comedy

Variety’s annual Actors on Actors series is usually a great opportunity to hear some of our favorite stars chat about the craft. But this year has been more problematic that ever before. First Sebastian Stan said he couldn’t participate because nobody wanted to talk politics; now, Ryan Reynolds has been forced to defend an entire genre because of some outcry over the drama over comedy hierarchy.

Ryan Reynolds joined Andrew Garfield – who recently starred in drama We Live in Time – for an installment, which you’d think would be a fun chance to get Deadpool and Spider-Man in the same room but ended up causing issues with at least one online loudmouth. While the user’s X post is inaccessible now, Variety noted that it read, “Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father who’s wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool.”

With this, Ryan Reynolds came not only to the defense of Andrew Garfield but the comedy genre as a whole. Replying directly to the user, he wrote: “Correct. Andrew’s a genius.  He and Florence are magic together in, WE LIVE IN TIME. They’re heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool BUT I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy. Dramatic work is difficult. And we’re also meant to SEE it’s difficult which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective. Comedy is also very difficult. But has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless. You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching.”

Ryan Reynolds continued his post by demonstrating that not only is comedy often misunderstood as an artform but it’s also entirely a matter of taste. “I think both disciplines are beautiful. And both work beautifully together. Comedy and drama subsist on tension. Both thrive when subverting expectation. Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective. Your favourite comedy might be Anchorman. Mine might be Lars Von Trier’s, Melancholia.” Now that’s subjective!

Look, we know Ryan Reynolds has his haters who think he’s just a one-trick pony (at least he’s not as scary as the We Live in Time one!) and whose comedy may be growing tired, but the guy has a point here. What’s the reason for even bothering to compare two entirely different performances in two entirely different movies in this sort of setting? Drama, comedy, whatever it is, let’s all just be grateful that the actors are taking part. You can see their episode on December 9th.

Source: X
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Venom: The Last Dance, the final entry in Sony's Venom trilogy starring Tom Hardy, is getting a digital release this week
Venom: The Last Dance gets a digital release this week
Red One
Red One is set to start streaming on Prime Video this week while keeping its theatrical run
The full list of Golden Globes 2025 nominations has been announced, with Emilia Pérez leading in film noms and The Bear in TV noms
Golden Globes 2025 Nominations: Emilia Pérez and The Bear lead the film and TV categories
Michael Mann states that the script for Heat 2 is close to being complete
View All

About the Author

2374 Articles Published

Mathew is an East Coast-based writer and film aficionado who has been working with JoBlo.com periodically since 2006. When he’s not writing, you can find him on Letterboxd or at a local brewery. If he had the time, he would host the most exhaustive The Wonder Years rewatch podcast in the universe.

Latest Ryan Reynolds News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles