Selena Gomez to star in Linda Ronstadt biopic from David O. Russell

It’s been a long, long time coming but singer Linda Ronstadt will be getting the biopic treatment, with Selena Gomez tapped to star and David O. Russell attached to direct.

Speculation on a Selena Gomez-starring Linda Ronstadt biopic began last week when the actress/singer posted on Instagram. Now that it has been confirmed, music fans should be excited for the project, which could be a nice companion piece to the 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. That movie won the Best Music Film Grammy, adding to Ronstadt’s ever-growing diverse list of them, including Best Contemporary Vocal Performance, Best Tropical Latin Album and Best Music Album for Children, not to mention a Lifetime Achievement Award.

There is plenty of explore in the life and music of Linda Ronstadt, who released her first solo album, “Hand Sown…Home Grown”, in 1969 and hit #1 with 1974’s “Heart Like a Wheel”, led by singles “You’re No Good” and “When Will I Be Loved”. 1977’s “Simple Dreams” and 1978’s “Living in the USA” would also top the charts. Prior to even her solo debut, Ronstadt made a name for herself with the Stone Poneys on their version of “Different Drum.” That was one of a small selection of songs played by other artists when Ronstadt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which she did not attend.

The yet-to-be-named Linda Ronstadt movie will be the first time Selena Gomez – who, like Ronstadt, is of Mexican heritage – has played a real-life figure. David O. Russell, on the other hand, has tackled this form before through movies like The Fighter and Joy, while American Hustle was inspired by actual events. Russell has even been tied to a movie about legendary football coach/commentator/Tinactin pitchman John Madden.

There is clearly major care going into the project, as both The Sound of My Voice producer James Keach and her manager, John Boylan, are on board.

