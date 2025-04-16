Ben Foster and Cobie Smulders can’t stop witnessing car accidents in the exclusive trailer and poster for Sharp Corner

In 1996, David Cronenberg introduced audiences to Crash, a psychological drama about a car crash victim who finds himself turned on by car accidents and becomes involved in a sub-culture of like-minded souls. It’s a terrifying premise, and today, filmmaker Jason Buxton gives us another car accident-obsessed individual in the trailer and poster for Sharp Corner, an upcoming thriller starring Ben Foster (Hell or High Water, The Messenger) and Cobie Smulders (The Avengers, How I Met Your Mother).

Jason Buxton directs and writes Sharp Corner. It follows Josh McCall(Ben Foster), a troubled man increasingly consumed by the fatal car crashes in front of his house. As Josh’s obsession takes hold, he begins to spiral, placing his wife, Rachel Davis-McCall (Cobie Smulders), and son, Max (William Kosovic), in jeopardy and setting in motion a series of events that threaten to break the family apart permanently.

In Vertical‘s Sharp Corner trailer, Josh witnesses a fatal car crash. As he watches the light leave the driver’s eyes, he becomes transfixed, forming a deep and personal connection to the deceased. As time passes, more accidents occur, signaling a dangerous pattern of car crashes and near-misses in front of the McCall family’s new home. Is the sharp corner to blame, or is Josh deliberately placing people in harm’s way to recreate the rush he felt from watching someone die? Maybe not. Maybe next time, he could save a life. He won’t know unless there are more accidents and more victims of his twisted fantasies. Will Josh go too far to complete his disturbing mental Bingo card of tragedy?

Paul Barkin, Marc Tereault, Jason Levangie, and Jason Buxton produce Sharp Corner, with Gavin Drea starring as Erikson alongside Ben Foster and Cobie Smulders.

Any car accident victim knows how traumatic they can be. The loss of control and feeling of hopelessness stays with you, a permanent scar on your mind, reminding you to be more aware as you travel. Imagine if someone manipulated the road, hoping to throw you off course. What kind of person could be so cruel? We’ll find out when Sharp Corner drives into select theaters and onto VOD on May 9, 2025.