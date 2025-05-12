Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to star in Siegfried & Roy series for Apple

Abracadabra! Jude Law and Andrew Garfield are set to star as iconic Las Vegas magicians Siegfried & Roy in Wild Things, a new limited series for Apple TV+.

The eight-part series is based on the Apple original podcast Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy. John Hoffman, co-creator of Only Murders in the Building, will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Law will play Siegfried Fischbacher, with Garfield set to play Roy Uwe Horn. Production will kick off later this fall.

According to a synopsis from the producers, the series will be a “ wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show. “

The German magicians became famous for their animal-based magic show, which involved their cherished white lions and tigers. They became the highest-paid entertainers in Las Vegas, but it all came to an end when Roy was attacked by a 400-pound white tiger named Mantacore in 2003. He barely survived the ordeal and was left partially paralyzed. The pair officially retired in 2010. Roy died in 2020 at the age of 75, and Siegfried died in 2021 at the age of 82.

A Siegfried & Roy biopic was in the works close to a decade ago, with Philipp Stolzl (The Physician) set to direct. Michael Herbig (A Thousand Lines) later took over the project, but it never got off the ground.