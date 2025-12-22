Sigourney Weaver wishes DreamWorks would release the Rated R cut of Galaxy Quest

Weaver and Cameron back at it

Sigourney Weaver and James Cameron reunite again for another Avatar film with Avatar: Fire and Ash finally hitting the gigantic screens this week. Our Chris Bumbray revealed in his review that “Much of the movie revolves around both Lo’ak and his adopted sister, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), coming into their own as the war on Pandora intensifies, not only with the humans, but also with a dangerous tribe called the Ash People. […] To be sure, not all of Avatar: Fire and Ash works. A potential romance between Kiri and Spider is hinted at, but it’s a little strange given that they are essentially brother and sister. […] Cameron still seems engaged by the material, and it’s bound to be another hugely successful crowd-pleaser (an Aliens callback involving Weaver’s Kiri will no doubt get a lot of cheers).”

Weaver on the R-rated cut of Galaxy Quest

According to Deadline, Weaver recently sat down with Vanity Fair for a video interview and talked about another beloved sci-fi film she’s known for. No, it’s not Alien. It’s the Star Trek satire family film Galaxy Quest. In Galaxy Quest, Weaver plays an actress who is only utilized for her bombshell good looks, as her role on both the show and the ship doesn’t quite explore much more depth to her character. Weaver told Vanity Fair how she related to this role over her role in Alien. Weaver explained, “I wanted to play a young woman in that world of stardom, who wants so much to be a star and who, because she’s beautiful and bosomy and blonde, no one takes very seriously — not even the commander. And I felt great compassion and sisterhood with Gwen and Tawny [the fictional character she plays in the world of Galaxy Quest].”

Weaver is known for being frustrated with the last-minute change of editing Galaxy Quest down from an R-rated comedy to a PG-rated family film. She would state,





I wish they put out a director’s cut of the movie because, at the last minute, DreamWorks decided to release the movie with some of the more sophisticated scenes cut that Alan [Rickman] was in because it needed a kids’ movie to go up against [Columbia Pictures’] Stuart Little. And why they don’t put out the movie again with more of his very, very strange and wonderful scenes?”

Weaver on a Galaxy Quest sequel

Galaxy Quest didn’t hit big at the box office, but it did catch on later on the home video market, and the film would finally find its audience. The burning question for a film like this would be, do they capitalize on it with a sequel? Weaver discusses one that didn’t generate enough momentum. She explained, “[Co-writer] Bob Gordon had written a second one, and he wouldn’t give it to DreamWorks because he just felt they’d missed the boat on ours. And so we always meant to do a sequel, and then with Alan passing away, we just lost heart. But it was a great privilege to do this love letter to actors.”