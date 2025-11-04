Simu Liu on Avengers: Doomsday: “A love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies”

Can we bring the hype down on Avengers: Doomsday? Like, just a little bit? Every quote from the sprawling ensemble cast seems to scream how it’s going to be the biggest, most fantastic thing we’ll ever see. Can anything live up to that? The latest Avengers: Doomsday actor to chime in is Simu Liu, who will be reprising the role of Shang-Chi.

While speaking with ScreenRant, Liu was asked to describe the upcoming Marvel epic in just three words. “ Yeah, three: dream come true, ” he said.

He continued, “ I mean, there are just so many actors in it, and getting to work with those people as peers is really incredible because I grew up watching so many of them. It feels, in a lot of ways, like a love letter to the entire genre of superhero movies. And I think there’s something really fun about that. “

I will admit, there is something special about seeing so many Marvel heroes unite in one project, but Doomsday will need more than that to succeed. It’s no secret that Marvel has been struggling to recapture its former glory. Recent projects like Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been seen as a step in the right direction, but there’s still a lot of pressure on Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars to give fans an experience on par (or greater) than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Simi Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr, Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner, Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme, James Marsden as Scott Summers, Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, and Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom. The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.