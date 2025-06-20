Ryan Coogler’s Sinners will make its streaming debut next month

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is heading to streaming, and you’ll be able to watch it in just two weeks. Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that the horror flick will make its global streaming debut exclusively on Max on July 4. It will debut on HBO linear on July 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In a dual role, Michael B. Jordan plays Smoke and Stake, twin brothers who seek to leave their troubled lives behind by returning to their hometown to start again. However, they soon discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

If you’d prefer to own Sinners on physical media, the film will be released on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on July 8. Here are the special features and technical specs for the 4K release:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Dancing with the Devil: The Making of “Sinners” — Journey with director Ryan Coogler as he makes his most personal and powerful film yet. Featuring Michael B. Jordan and an all-star cast, filmed on location in IMAX, “Sinners” is an original genre-bending experience unlike any other.​

Thicker than Blood: Becoming the Smokestack Twins – Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler take us through the development, creation and portrayal of the Smokestack Twins, revealing how make-up, costumes, and visual effects come together to support these seamless performances.​

Blues in the Night: The Music of “Sinners” – Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson explores the musical landscape of Sinners, including the iconic sounds of the Delta Blues, and the creation and recording of the unique and inspired performances written for the film.​

Spirits in the Deep South – Prof. Yvonne Chireau explores the backdrop of Hoodoo in the deep south and how its beliefs and traditions in spirituality, ancestors, the hereafter, and defense against evil inform the world and characters of “Sinners.”​

The Wages of Sin: The Creature FX of “Sinners” – Creature Makeup FX Designer Mike Fontaine reveals the secrets behind the supernatural horrors that terrorize the Juke, Ryan Coogler’s fresh take on vampires, and the various gore and blood effects used throughout the film.​

Deleted Scenes – Includes deleted and/or extended scenes for a more immersive experience.

Optional English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Our own Chris Bumbray thought Sinners was Coogler’s best film to date and has the potential to go down as one of the best of the genre. You can check out his full review right here. Our own Tyler Nichols also enjoyed the movie, but questioned whether it’s the masterpiece some seem to think it is.

Will you be watching Sinners when it makes its streaming debut next month?