Kerry Washington leads a mission of hope in the teaser for the WWII drama The Six Triple Eight

While Tyler Perry is not usually known for historical dramas, he tries his hand at spotlighting a lesser-known element of World War II. His upcoming film, The Six Triple Eight, is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. The movie stars Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Netflix has just dropped the teaser trailer online.

The official synopsis reads,

“The Six Triple Eight is inspired by the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. Despite facing racism and sexism – and grueling working conditions – they were committed to serving their country with honor and distinction. Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Produced by Tyler Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa, the film features an ensemble cast including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Susan Sarandon, with Dean Norris, and Sam Waterston, and Oprah Winfrey. Based on the article by Kevin M. Hymel, the film features an original song “The Journey” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by Debbie Allen.”

Perry writes, directs and produces this film along with producers Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig and Carlota Espinosa. Peter Guber and Kerry Washington are on board as executive producers. The script Perry wrote is based on the article “Fighting A Two-Front War” by Kevin M. Hymel.

Producer Nicole Avant told Tudum that she first thought of Tyler Perry to adapt this story to film, “Tyler Perry is the best writer, producer, director all wrapped up in one that I knew that could tell this story.” She continued, “Tyler loves history even more than I do. He appreciates African-American history and our part in the story of America.”

The Six Triple Eight marches on Netflix on December 20.

The Six Triple Eight. (L-R) Sarah Jeffrey as Dolores Washington, Ebony Obsidian as Lena Derriecott King, Pepi Sonuga as Elaine White and Shanice Shantay as Johnnie Mae in The Six Triple Eight. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

Six Triple Eight. Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams in Six Triple Eight. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

The Six Triple Eight. (L-R) Milauna Jackson as Lt. Campbell and Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams in The Six Triple Eight. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

The Six Triple Eight. (L-R) Milauna Jackson as Lt. Campbell, Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams and Ebony Obsidian as Lena Derriecott King in The Six Triple Eight. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix