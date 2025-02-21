Desi Trill’s lyric video for “Higher Love” features new footage from Paramount Animation’s upcoming Smurfs movie

Paramount Animation wants to start the weekend by adding some pep to your step with the first single, “Higher Love,” from the forthcoming Smurfs movie. The joyous track hails from Desi Trill and features DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. You can listen to the track by watching the video posted above, which includes new footage of the Smurfs.

Desi Trill is a new genre of music that celebrates South Asian music with an emphasis on collaborations with other artists. “Higher Love” begins with a spin on Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 hit “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” before rolling into fresh lyrics and beats from Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi. The lyric video features the Smurfs mugging for the camera and getting into mischief. It also features fuzzy creatures similar to the Kakamora from Disney’s Moana movies.

“I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration,” said DJ Khaled. “Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on “Higher Love” for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world.”

“Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table; it’s self-belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world,” Natania added. “I’m so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists.”

“I’m incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists – DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Natania,” said Subhi. “It’s an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we’ve created together!”

Chris Miller (Puss in Boots, Shrek the Third) directs Smurfs from a screenplay by Pam Brady (Hot Rod, Team America: World Police, Lady Dynamite). The Smurfs cast is positively stacked, with Rihanna voicing Smurfette alongside Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña, and James Corden, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman. The film’s producers are Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and Ryan Harris.

Smurfs opens in theaters on July 18, 2025.