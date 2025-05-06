Disney’s Snow White gets Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD release dates with Sing-Along features for the whole family

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho! It’s off to homes we go! Disney‘s live-action Snow White will bring the magic of Marc Webb’s adaptation to living rooms and wherever families experience entertainment with Digital, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD releases! Snow White arrives May 13 via digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, and June 24 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Per Disney’s press release:

The live-action musical retelling of the classic animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs sweeps audiences of all ages into an adventure that blends nostalgia, notable new visuals, and a memorable soundtrack, taking story-telling to all-new fairytale heights. New productions of long-beloved songs complement five original “contemporary kingdom” tunes thoughtfully crafted by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, breathing new melody into a well-known story.

Fans can enjoy Snow White in beautiful sight and sound with 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Atmos audio. The digital and Blu-ray offer hours of exclusive bonus content featuring fun bloopers, deleted scenes, featurettes, and a full-length sing-along. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with radiant artwork and packaging.

To celebrate the release of Marc Webb’s Snow White, Disney is proud to offer a 2-Movie Collection featuring Webb’s live-action adaptation and the 1937 animated classic, available digitally in 4K UHD, HD, and SD on May 13 and on DVD on June 24.

Here’s the official synopsis for Snow White courtesy of Disney:

“Disney’s Snow White is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking full-length animated classic. Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White (Rachel Zegler) journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land.”

You can check out the Bonus Features for Snow White below:

Bloopers – Discover all the fun and laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making Snow White.

Sing Along with the Movie: Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with onscreen lyrics.

Deleted Scenes:

Anguish and Opportunity

Danger in the Woods

Hunt for Snow White

Fearless, Fair, Brave, and True: Making Snow White – Take a look behind the scenes with director Marc Webb, cast and crew as they share their vision for this live-action reimagining of Snow White, highlighting how they honor the legacy of the original story, including the characters, set design and more.

Merry Tunes – Go behind the songs with filmmakers and songwriting duo, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Hear about their new songs and how they beautifully intertwine with the classics.

Fairy Tale Fashion – Get an in-depth look at the fashion and costuming for the film, featuring legendary costume designer Sandy Powell. Along with filmmakers and cast, Sandy provides insight into how she brought iconic looks to life for Snow White, the Evil Queen and more.