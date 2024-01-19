Speak No Evil remake: Blumhouse production moves to a Friday the 13th release date

The release of Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil remake has been pushed from its previously announced date to a Friday the 13th

By

James McAvoy has reteamed with his Split and Glass producers at Blumhouse for a psychological thriller called Speak No Evil, which Universal Pictures will be giving a theatrical release later this year. While the film had once been scheduled to reach theatres in August, Deadline reports that it has now shifted back one month, to Friday, September 13th. Yep, this one is getting a Friday the 13th release.

James Watkins, whose previous credits include Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, wrote and directed the film, which centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmareSpeak No Evil is a remake of a 2022 Danish film called Gæsterne (read our review HERE), which was directed by Christian Tafdrup. The director wrote the screenplay for the film with his brother Mads Tafdrup. Gæsterne was nominated for eleven Danish Film Awards, which are the equivalent to what the Oscars are in the United States. That film had the following synopsis: A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness. And if you’re interested in checking it out, it’s on the Shudder streaming service under the title Speak No Evil.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the Speak No Evil remake. Christian Tafdrup serves as executive producer alongside Paul Ritchie, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira.

McAvoy is joined in the cast of the remake by Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Scoot McNairy (Monsters), and Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse).

Are you looking forward to the Speak No Evil remake, and will you be heading out to see it on the big screen on Friday the 13th in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I haven’t watched the original film yet… and to be honest, after seeing some comments on the film, I’m not sure I want to. Some of what I saw was negative, but even the positive reviews indicate that Speak No Evil is a bummer on a scale that I don’t really need right now. But I will be interested to see how viewers think this remake compares to the original.

Speak no evil

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
John Goodman is happy to reminisce about his brief experience working on the 1984 creature feature C.H.U.D.
C.H.U.D.: John Goodman looks back on his time working with the cannibalistic humanoids
The release of Blumhouse's Speak No Evil remake has been pushed from its previously announced date to a Friday the 13th
Speak No Evil remake: Blumhouse production moves to a Friday the 13th release date
melissa barrera, scream
Melissa Barrera speaks about her gratitude for Scream films and talks about her bond with the cast
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game will be adding a new killer, a new victim, and a new map called The Mill
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game will be adding a new killer, a new victim, and The Mill map
View All

About the Author

14453 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Speak No Evil News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles