Speak No Evil remake: Blumhouse production moves to a Friday the 13th release date

The release of Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil remake has been pushed from its previously announced date to a Friday the 13th

James McAvoy has reteamed with his Split and Glass producers at Blumhouse for a psychological thriller called Speak No Evil , which Universal Pictures will be giving a theatrical release later this year. While the film had once been scheduled to reach theatres in August, Deadline reports that it has now shifted back one month, to Friday, September 13th. Yep, this one is getting a Friday the 13th release.

James Watkins, whose previous credits include Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, wrote and directed the film, which centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare . Speak No Evil is a remake of a 2022 Danish film called Gæsterne (read our review HERE), which was directed by Christian Tafdrup. The director wrote the screenplay for the film with his brother Mads Tafdrup. Gæsterne was nominated for eleven Danish Film Awards, which are the equivalent to what the Oscars are in the United States. That film had the following synopsis: A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness. And if you’re interested in checking it out, it’s on the Shudder streaming service under the title Speak No Evil.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing the Speak No Evil remake. Christian Tafdrup serves as executive producer alongside Paul Ritchie, Jacob Jarek, and Bea Sequeira.

McAvoy is joined in the cast of the remake by Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate), Scoot McNairy (Monsters), and Alix West Lefler (The Good Nurse).

Are you looking forward to the Speak No Evil remake, and will you be heading out to see it on the big screen on Friday the 13th in September? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I haven’t watched the original film yet… and to be honest, after seeing some comments on the film, I’m not sure I want to. Some of what I saw was negative, but even the positive reviews indicate that Speak No Evil is a bummer on a scale that I don’t really need right now. But I will be interested to see how viewers think this remake compares to the original.