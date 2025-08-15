Spike Lee is interested in doing a project with Timothée Chalamet

Director Spike Lee, who is a known New York Knicks superfan, may have found his match in Timothée Chalamet, with the two having been seen supporting their team (and usually exchanging pleasantries) at home games. So much so that there’s been a joke rivalry online over Chalamet possibly dethroning Lee as the Knicks superfan. Lee appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast, when Simmons addressed this, saying, “I feel Chalamet is on your corner a little bit, and I want to make sure you’re good, because he’s become the signature Knicks fan. He’s kinda in your real estate. Have you hashed this out? What’s going on here?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee harbors no ill feelings and not only is there “no rivalry” or “no competition at all,” but Lee hopes to work with Chalamet on a project. Lee told Simmons, “Look, he’s a good guy, he’s a real [Knicks] fan, he’s a great actor, and we’ve talked about doing a film together once his schedule clears up.” Then, he jokingly added, “The next four or five years.” Despite the two obviously bonding over basketball, Lee also made it clear that their collaborative project will “have nothing to do with sports.”

Lee’s next movie, Highest 2 Lowest, can be seen in theaters starting today. Here is the official plot of Highest 2 Lowest, courtesy of A24: “When a titan music mogul (Denzel Washington), widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business’, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma. Brothers Denzel Washington and Spike Lee reunite for the 5th in their long working relationship for a reinterpretation of the great filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller High and Low, now played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City.” The movie runs 134 minutes, slightly shorter than Kurosawa’s film.