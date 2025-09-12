Spinal Tap and Marty DiBergi Discuss Their Sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues; And It’s Chaos

Spinal Tap is quite possibly the greatest mockumentary of all time. It’s a film that is endless quotable and filled with memorable moments. So I, like many, was a bit trepidatious about the idea of a sequel being done all these years later. Especially given the fact that, at this point, we’ve gotten more bad than good legacy sequels. But I’m happy to report that it’s a very good film (check out my review HERE) and is able to represent the band, without betraying all that we knew before.

I still have to pinch myself to remind myself that it wasn’t a dream that I was able to interview Spinal Tap members Nigel Tufnel, Derek Smalls, and David St. Hubbins, along with director Marty DiBergi. And to call it chaos would be a bit of an understatement. The band may have asked me more questions than I was able to ask them. And Marty gave insight into what his life was life between the two films (hint: he directed a film called Kramer vs Kramer vs Godzilla). It was a great time and something I’ll take with me the rest of my life. You won’t want to miss this unique experience and you can check it out in the video above.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues plot:

Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty DiBergi, who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.

