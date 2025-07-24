Spinal Tap II: The End Continues trailer turns the volume to 11

Like a big bottom, Spinal Tap has dropped at the San Diego Comic Con. With that – as promised – comes the first trailer for their much-anticipated return: Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.

A lot has happened in the 40+ years since Marty Di Bergi documented the ill-fated heavy metal band: David St. Hubbins has joined a mariachi band, Derek Smalls is selling cryptocurrency and Nigel Tufnel is selling cheese, only picking up his axe for pub gigs. But it’s time for one more show…They just need yet another drummer.

It’s the perfect setup to get the band back together, and the trailer for Spinal Tap II looks to follow through not just on story but also the humor that made the original 1984 mockumentary such a classic. Add to that cameos from the likes of Questlove, Elton John and Paul McCartney – who declares that the band’s 1970 single “Big Bottom” holds pure literature in its lyrics (who can argue?) – and we could be looking at a genuinely funny follow-up.

Here is the official plot for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, courtesy of Bleecker Street: “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel, and Derek Smalls (Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, and Harry Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Rob Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality—and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ’n’ roll.” Spinal Tap II clocks in at 83 minutes, one longer than the original…The sequel takes the stage on September 12th.

What do you think of the trailer for Spinal Tap II: The End Continues? Does it look like a hit or a sh*t sandwich? Let us know in the comments section below!