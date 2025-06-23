Breaking up is hard to do in the hilariously tragic trailer for Splitsville starring Dakota Johnson & Adria Arjona

Some people make marriage look easy, but it takes strong communication and compromise to keep things on track. It’s a bit cliche, but if the foundation of your union isn’t teamwork, understanding, and loyalty, you could be doomed to fail before you begin. In Neon and Topic Studios’ Splitsville trailer, two couples discover the pitfalls of polyamory and how one night (or several) of release can invite chaos into an already complicated situation.

Here’s the official synopsis for Splitsville, courtesy of Neon and Topic Studios:

After Ashley (Adria Arjona) asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey (Kyle Marvin) runs to his friends, Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Corvino), for support. He’s shocked to discover that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage, that is, until Carey crosses the line and throws all of their relationships into chaos.

Michael Angelo Covino directs Splitsville from a script he co-wrote with Kyle Marvin. The duo’s laugh-out-loud relationship comedy stars Dakota Johnson (Madame Web, The Social Network), Adria Ajorna (Andor, Morbius), Kyle Marvin (WeCrashed, The Climb), Michael Angelo Covino (Notice to Quit, Riff Raff), Nicholas Braun (Succession, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), David Casteneda (The Umbrella Academy, Sicario: Day of the Soldado), and O-T Fagbenle (Black Widow, The Handmaid’s Tale).

Emily Korteweg, Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Ryan Heller, Jeff Deutchman, Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelley, and Samanta Racanelli produce.

In the Splitsville trailer, Carey (Kyle Marvin) discovers a grim truth about his wife’s (Adria Ajorna) infidelity before heading for the hills. Unable to reconcile the devastating truth, Carey looks to his friends Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino) for guidance. Upon learning they’re in an open marriage, Carey sleeps with Julie, unleashing a Pandora’s box of insecurities and confusion for Paul. As the conflict worsens, relationships get reevaluated as Paul and Carey come to blows and then some.

Yikes! I smell a sizable couple’s therapy bill on the horizon! Splitsville opens in select theaters on August 2nd, with a wide release planned for September 5th. See the movie with someone you love, and maybe take some notes about how not to screw up your own situation while you’re at it.