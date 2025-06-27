Squid Game 3 Interviews: Getting Into The Finale Of This Epic Series

Today, we see the release of Squid Game Season 3 (check out Alex Maidy’s review HERE). As a massive fan of Battle Royale, I’ve always taken to Squid Game and found S3 to be a fitting conclusion. The concept is riveting, and it’s able to dissect the human condition in such an interesting way. Plus, it gave us Gi-Hun, who is one of the best fictional characters of the modern era. While it seems unlikely that this will be the actual finale (with David Fincher making an American version and there already being rumblings of spinoffs) this was a great sunset to the story of these characters.

I was fortunate enough to sit down with the cast of Season 3 in the most unique interview I’ve ever been a part of. First, there was Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Lee Jung-jae, and Lee Byung-hun as they discuss some of the easiest/most difficult moments of the show. Next, Jo Yuri and Yim Se-Wan get into who may have had the most difficult time at the games EVER as a player. Finally, Park Sung-hoon and Kang Ae-sim discuss which Children’s game they think they’d have the greatest chance at completing. These were some great talks, and this may just be the nicest cast I’ve ever had the pleasure of speaking to. A true honor.

Check out the Interview above! And don’t forget to check out the new season streaming on Netflix now!