Stanley Tucci to join NBC coverage of 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Stanley Tucci has worked to make himself synonymous with Italy with his namesake shows on CNN and National Geographic. And that will continue, as Tucci is joining NBC coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, set to launch in Milano Cortina in February.

While I seriously question his take on one of Italy’s most famous cocktails, the Negroni (first, you don’t shake them; second, are you really OK swapping gin for vodka?), Stanley Tucci is undoubtedly a smart and fitting choice to help host the Winter Olympics considering his history with the country and various regions. With an already established fanbase, that will likely help viewership. And the way it sounds, his involvement will be a sort of reflection of his television work related to Italy. Tucci in Italy would be nominated for the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Primetime Emmy, although it lost to Conan O’Brien Must Go. His previous show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, ended up winning three times.

In a statement over the Winter Olympics, Tucci said, “It’s been my passion to learn about the people of Italy by traversing the country and savoring its food. But this time, I’ll have a guest with me — the world. I’m excited to return to northern Italy as the Olympic Games brings the world to its doorstep. What foods will the world fall in love with? What favorites will be uncovered? How will Italy transform with the world as its guest? I’m excited to share it all with the American primetime audience in February.”

The 2026 Winter Olympics will start with the opening ceremony on February 6th, with the torch relay concluding on its 60th stop, Milan. The games will conclude on February 22nd.

Not long after he dons his snow shoes, Stanley Tucci will be back in designer suits, as he will be reprising his role of art director Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada 2, re-teaming with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. That movie hits the runway on May 1st, 2026.

