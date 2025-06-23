Presence actress Callina Liang to throw lightning kicks as Chun-Li for Legendary’s Street Fighter

Yatta! Legendary‘s Street Fighter movie is rapidly kicking into high gear with the addition of Presence and Bad Genius actress Callina Liang. Liang boards the live-action adaptation of the world-famous Capcom fighting game as Chun-Li, the Chinese martial arts expert and Interpol officer, who’s seeking revenge for her father. Chun-Li, alongside Ryu and Ken, is arguably the most iconic character in Capcom’s Street Fighter franchise. She first appeared in Street Fighter II in 1991 and has been a playable character in almost every game.

Callina Liang joins Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, and Orville Peck as a primary cast member. Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai directs from a script by Dalan Musson (Captain America: Brave New World, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Iron Sky: The Coming Race).

Street Fighter is one of the most beloved fighting game franchises in history. The first game in the series, Street Fighter, hit arcades in 1987, followed by Street Fighter II in 1991. I was there, man. For both of them! I remember going to Nathan’s Famous restaurants to play the original, and it was a madhouse. People of all ages hooted and hollered around the Street Fighter cabinet as Ryu and Ken duked it out. There was something special about Street Fighter from the start, and the franchise grew with each iteration. I’ll never forget the first time I unleashed Blanka’s electric attack or Chun-Li’s Hundred Lightning Kicks. What a time to be alive!

The Street Fighter franchise has produced countless special editions, remakes, sequels, and spinoffs. It has sold 49 million units worldwide, helping to keep the fighting game genre alive and well since the 1980s.

Chun-Li is, without question, my favorite character to play in the Street Fighter franchise (alongside Ken and Cammy). Her Spinning Bird Kick, Kikoken projectile, and Hazanshu kick are a nasty bit of business when facing skilled players. While she’s not the most powerful, she’s quick, and sometimes, speed topples power in no time flat.

Callina Liang is a great choice to play Chun-Li in Legendary’s Street Fighter movie, though I shudder to think what her leg day routine will be as she trains for the upcoming action film. Round one! Fight!